Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

