System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Buys $18,854.20 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 15,205 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,854.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,719,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,338.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 1,601 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,969.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 37,477 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $45,347.17.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 1,500 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 14,142 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $15,273.36.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 965 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 248 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 53.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of System1 worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

