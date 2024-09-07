Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

