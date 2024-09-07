Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

