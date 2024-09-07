TD Securities Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.61.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.07.

In related news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

