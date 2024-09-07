TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.47.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.