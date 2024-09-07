TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.47.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
