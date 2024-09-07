Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 3.8%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.55. 38,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 69,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Telesis Bio Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 282.58%.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.