Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,797,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.