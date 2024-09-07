TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0153

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $89.27 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00039310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,453,424 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,954,213 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

