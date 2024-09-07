Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 424,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.6% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.