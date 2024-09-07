Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $84,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $210.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

