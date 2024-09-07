Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Set to Split on Monday, September 9th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $241.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 55,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 55,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,435 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,425 shares of company stock worth $7,611,238. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.