The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,005.96

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,005.96 ($13.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,002 ($13.18). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.52), with a volume of 61,761 shares traded.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,007.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 984.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.37 million, a PE ratio of 505.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

