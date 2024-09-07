The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Clorox Trading Down 0.0 %

CLX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 1,567,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,433. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.