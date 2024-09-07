The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,485,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

