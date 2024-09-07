The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells $2,116,239.10 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLIC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIC. StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 272.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

