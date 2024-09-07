The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $82.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated an underperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE:KBH opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in KB Home by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 572,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

