The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $360.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.10.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

