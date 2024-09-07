The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after acquiring an additional 184,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $360.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

