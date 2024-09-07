TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 1.5%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34). Approximately 15,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 129,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.34).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2,710.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total value of £5,750 ($7,560.82). Corporate insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

