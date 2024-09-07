Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.93

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$221.93 and traded as high as C$229.26. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$228.99, with a volume of 270,859 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$189.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$225.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.1893785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. Also, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.78% of the company's stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

