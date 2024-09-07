Threshold (T) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Threshold has a market cap of $200.95 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008507 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,402.74 or 0.99945545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01988604 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $5,334,832.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

