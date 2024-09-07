Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 86,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $442,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,981,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,981,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,466.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,996 shares in the company, valued at $155,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

