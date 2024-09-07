Titus B. Ball Sells 137 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $26,021.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $213.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after buying an additional 48,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

