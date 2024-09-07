Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.39. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Topgolf Callaway Brands shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,211,321 shares trading hands.
MODG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
