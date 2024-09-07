Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Cormark

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.17.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TXG opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.60.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.