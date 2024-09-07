Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after buying an additional 573,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

