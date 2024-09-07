Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 147 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $360.83. 1,171,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.88.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.