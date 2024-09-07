Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $105.18. 1,350,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,587. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,722 shares of company stock valued at $20,986,416 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.