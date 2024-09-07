Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.5% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,244,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,602. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

