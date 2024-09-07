Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ICF International worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ICF International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,109. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

