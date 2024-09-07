Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $563.41. 2,096,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.38.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
