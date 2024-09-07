Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.76% of Excelerate Energy worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EE. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EE opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

