Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 724,558 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

XEL stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.