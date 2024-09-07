Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $29.45 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.28% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

