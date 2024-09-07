Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $89.54 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366,345 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $89,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

