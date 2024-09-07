Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 32,152 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,152 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 112.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

