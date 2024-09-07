Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,999 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $342.07 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

