Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

TRMLF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $954.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

