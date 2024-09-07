Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.59. 987,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average of $264.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

