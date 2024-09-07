Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.80. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.
