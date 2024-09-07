TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $128.00.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
