TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

