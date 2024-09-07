TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.48 and last traded at $141.98. Approximately 635,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 759,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -411.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,551,089. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

