Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 1,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.
