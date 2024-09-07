Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Trees shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 3,065 shares traded.

Trees Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.24.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 615.40%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

