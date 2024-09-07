Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trevena
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
