TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
TrueContext Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
TrueContext Company Profile
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrueContext
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for TrueContext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueContext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.