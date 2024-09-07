UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.98 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

