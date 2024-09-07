UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

UiPath stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 754,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

