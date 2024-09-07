UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $15.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.98 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.